Rudolph John “Dan Lundy” Chlapecka, 70, of Stuttgart, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Rudy was born on Feb. 10, 1950, in Stuttgart, to Rudolph Milan and Geneva Grady Chlapecka. He was a disc jockey and loved the Arkansas Razorbacks and Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
His father; and daughter, Renee, preceded him in death.
Survivors are son, Ross Chlapecka, of Bells, Texas; mother, Geneva Chlapecka, of Stuttgart; and brother, Randy (Paula) Chlapecka, of Jonesboro and Jane Kelley, of Dennison, Texas.
A graveside service was set for 2 p.m. on Thursday at Slovak Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation was to be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at Turpin Funeral Home in Stuttgart.
Memorials are requested to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Slovak Lutheran Cemetery.
