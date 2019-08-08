Eric Lynn Pearson, of Deport, Texas, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at 61 years of age.
He was born on Jan. 6, 1958, in Denison, Texas, to John Earl and Olga Bob Read Pearson.
He attended Paris Junior College and Collin County Junior College.
Eric held an Associate Degree in fire science and was a 28-year veteran of the Paris Fire Department. He honorably served our country in the United States Navy and attended the Presbyterian church.
He leaves his wife of 36 years, Debbie Pearson; and a brother, John Read Pearson and his wife, Melissa, of Mount Pleasant, Texas; nephews, Benjamin and Abby Pearson, Andrew and Megan Pearson, James and Bethany Pearson and Dylan and Danielle Pearson.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Monty Lee Pearson.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in the Gene Roden Memorial Chapel at Roden Pryor Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Deport. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home.
The family request that memorials be made in his memory to his favorite charity, Kevin Kelley Mission Ministries, 623 N Main, Paris, TX 75460.
