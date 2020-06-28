Linda Sue Kennedy, 69, of Texarkana, Texas, formerly of Paris, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Funeral services have been set for Monday, June 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Tony Burrow and the Rev. Daniel Hines officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home from 4-5 p.m.
She was born in Paris, Texas, on Sept. 27, 1950, to J.C. and Geraldine Boss. She married Donnie Kennedy on Nov. 1, 1968. She worked at McCuistion Hospital for many years as a registered nurse. Linda was a member of Faith Chapel Pentecostal Church of God in Texarkana, Arkansas.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Donnie Kennedy; daughters, Kristi Graham and Stephanie Stewart and husband, Dewayne; grandchildren, Levi Graham and Sydney Stewart; sisters, Diana Hutchings and husband, David, and Kathy Scott and husband, Tommy; brothers, Doug Boss and Bobby Boss; a very special uncle, Bobby Joe Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ann Green; a brother, Curtis Joe Boss; and an uncle, Donald Moore.
Pallbearers will be Levi Graham, David Hutchings, Tommy Scott, Justin Allen, Keldon May and Bradley Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be Dewayne Stewart, Doug Rood and Bryce May.
Online condolences may be sent to the Kennedy family at fry-gibbs.com.
