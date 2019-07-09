Paris police said officers responded to the George Wright Homes area to investigate a reported assault that sent one teenager to the hospital for treatment.
Police said it was reported that an 18-year-old woman had been cut on her face by a known 16-year-old girl during a fight. The complaiant was taken to the emergency room at Paris Regional Medical Center, where she was treated and released.
The incident is under investigation.
Paris police recover stolen skid steer
Paris police said officers recovered a stolen Caterpillar skid steer in the 200 block of 19th Street SW on Monday. The skid steer had been reported stolen from the Dallas area.
The owner of the skid steer, from Alvarado, called the police department and said the GPS had pinged at that location. The investigation continues.
Police investigating W. Houston St. burglary report
Paris police responded to a reported home burglary in the 1300 block of West Houston Street on Monday. Officers said the complainant said they were just moving into the residence and when they arrived Monday, they found the front door was open and items inside had been stolen.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for Service: Paris pPolice responded to 75 calls for service and arrested 5 people Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.