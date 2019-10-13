Saturday’s Fossil Day event gave children of all ages the opportunity to be their own paleontologist — all from the lobby of the Valley of the Caddo Museum.
With various tables of hands-on activities, children had the opportunity to make their own fossils in clay molds, sort through gravel for small fossils and earn their official junior paleontology badge by completing a workbook. The museum board was expecting more than 100 people to come out to the event, Caddo board president Jeanette Bender said.
Volunteers Kristine and Ann-Louise Dole were running the make-your-own fossil table. They said they’ve been involved at the museum since it opened and always look for opportunities to get involved.
“It’s a fun thing. I like seeing how happy they are,” Ann-Louise said.
“It’s nice to have this out for the community where they can come and learn about different things, and represent the culture of the area,” Kristine said. “And we always have something different going on with the workshops and exhibits. It’s always changing, so it’s not like you see it one time and then don’t need to come back.”
Fossil expert Dr. Mac Glaess and archeology/paleontology museum co-chair Dr. Floyd McMillan were also on hand to answer questions and show off their collections.
“The unique thing I like about this is all of these fossils are local,” Glaess said. “They came out of either the North Sulphur River or the South Sulphur River, and so anybody around here can go in there and find those fossils.”
Glaess pointed out some of his notable pieces from his collection, which included fossils from the late Cretaceous Period, about 65 to 70 million years old; and fossils from the Ice Age, around 20,000 years old. The chest vertebrae of an elephant was prominently displayed, as well as multiple ammonites — shell-like creatures with tentacles like a squid.
“Twenty thousand is pretty old, but it’s nothing compared to 65 million years old,” he said, smiling.
McMillan also said many of his fossils have come from the immediate area.
“A lot of them are marine fossils, there was a time when there was about a 100 feet of water, and this was standing on the bottom of the ocean. So a lot of our fossils are marine fossils,” he said. “But also, as the earth cooled and the Ice Age set in. We have a lot of Ice Age fossils too.”
As they completed activities and handled the petrified items, the children’s final verdict on the event was short and sweet.
“It’s really cool,” Cayley Payne said, examining a fossil in front of her in awe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.