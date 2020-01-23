Oncor is bringing two new vehicles to Paris as part of the company’s mission to provide safe, reliable and clean energy to our customers. Paris serves as a hub for Oncor customer service efforts across the area.
“Ensuring that our customers have reliable electrical service and our workers are safe requires vehicles that are dependable day after day and outfitted with the latest equipment that’s essential to doing our job,” said Derek Hoopman, manager of Oncor’s fleet across North Texas.
In Paris, Oncor is updating its fleet with two new 37-foot bucket trucks.
Oncor closely monitors the condition of its field vehicles and then replaces them about every five to seven years, Hoopman said.
“These vehicles are built to handle a lot of long hours and thousands of miles in all kinds of conditions,” he said. “But we keep track of their condition because safety is always a priority for Oncor. That applies to all of the work we do and to all of our vehicles.”
This year, Oncor is replacing about 300 vehicles across its service area. Nearly half of those new vehicles will be the 37-foot bucket truck, the Oncor vehicle familiar to most people, Hoopman said.
“These are the work horses in the communities we serve,” Hoopman said. “They are out there making sure that our customers have electricity.”
The new 37-foot bucket trucks are Chevrolet 6500 trucks that have been “upfitted” with a custom-made body or back half and a boom that lifts the bucket.
“Our employees can put a lot of miles on these vehicles in a short amount of time,” he said. “Whether we’re upgrading our network facilities or responding to storm-related outages, these bucket trucks are usually on the job.”
One change to the new trucks is the addition of blue flashing lights. Hoopman said a new state rule lets Oncor use the blue lights, which should increase awareness of the vehicles and improve safety for employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.