POWDERLY — Tickets are still available for the Neal McCoy concert Saturday night at Drake’s Party Barn in Powderly benefitting the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial.
“We love that group of guys, and they are doing a wonderful thing for veterans,” the country music star said in a telephone interview.. “This is my third year to perform there; and, they make a little money, so we just keep doing it.”
Expect someone in the audience to request McCoy’s 2018 YouTube sensation, “Take a Knee … My Ass!”
“Somebody had to say it; we’re so full of political correctness it is crazy,” the singer said, explaining someone who knew of his patriotism sent him the song. “I thought, ’I’ve got to at least record that — ain’t nobody in the radio going to play it, and they didn’t. But a lot of people get a kick out of hearing it and watching the video.’”
Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. with Stacy Musgrove & the Stoney Creek Band. Burgers by Hole in the Wall will be served along with both non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, according to event spokesperson Johnny Williams.
Tickets may be purchased today at the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial office, 1025 S. Collegiate St. in the Village Center or at the gate.
