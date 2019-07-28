JULY 26 to JULY
Paris Police Department
Mechelle Annalyn Pearson, 27: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Donnie Lee Chy-Ann Teafatiller, 26: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Chad Hughes, 40: Bond surrender/driving while intoxicated, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Janet Renee Walker, 61: District court commit/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Constable Precinct 1
Dakota D. Hughes, 31: Possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts).
Constable Precinct 5
Jadrian Shay Sanders, 21: Motion to revoke/unlawful carrying of a weapon, motion to revoke/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
