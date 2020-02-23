Rayburn Martin Streger, 83, of Reno, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Toby Byrd officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be made at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Pottsville, Texas.
Mr. Streger was born Sept. 17, 1936, in Hamilton, Texas, to Ortwin Wilhelm Streger and Frieda Hulda Zschiesche Streger. He married Sharon Elaine McCune, on Oct. 8, 1966. She preceded him in death Sept. 27, 2011, having built close to 45 years of family and memories.
Also preceding him in death were his parents and one brother, James Streger.
Mr. Streger’s two daughters, Ellen Perry and Amy Gilbreath, their families, and his twin brother, Raymond Streger, survive him.
