Bulletin Board

FRIDAY

Thankmas: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, 812 S.Church St., games on the grounds and Christmas crafts, call 903-785-5716 for details.

 

MONDAY

Fourth Quarter Country Dinner Theatre: 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE. Call 903-785-5616 for tickets. Nashville recording artist Chris Golden, meal catered by Hole in the Wall.

PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Red Hats; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; noon, Birthday Lunch; 1 p.m., Sewing.

 

TUESDAY

Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Steve Tucker will present on parliamentary procedure. 

PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, 1 p.m., Games; 1 p.m., Creative Crafts; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.

 

DEC. 4

PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.

 

