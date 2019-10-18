Virgil Ethridge Sr., 92, of Paris, entered eternal rest on Oct. 12, 2019, in Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at New Birth Baptist Church. Bishop S. F. Evans will officiate services. Interment will follow in Restlawn Garden Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Virgil Ethridge was born on July 9, 1927, in Howland, Texas, the son of Rufus and Ethel Mason-Ethridge.
He was a member of New Birth Baptist Church where he served on the deacon board for many years. He was also a retiree of Campbell Soup, Inc.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Audrey Nell Ethridge; daughter, Mary Ethridge; sister, Ruby Lee Moore; and brother, E.T. Ethridge.
He leaves to cherish his memories his sons, Jack Thomas (Shirley), of Dallas, Virgil Ethridge Jr., of Paris, Raymond Ethridge, of Paris and Ray Lee Ethridge, of Paris; daughters, Brenda Rushing, of Phoenix, Arizona, Audrey Harmon, of Paris, and Ruby Williams (Rodney), of Paris; sisters, Lorene Ethridge, of Paris, and Pastor Johnnie Crussel-Bills, of Paris; also, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
