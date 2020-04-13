Dahl Rhea Rosson Pullins, 61, of Hopewell, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, at the Evergreen Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery, with the Rev. Doug Holt officiating. Dahl will lie in repose at the funeral home until 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday for those wishing to pay respects.
Dahl, the daughter of Billy and Martha Endsley Blackshear, was born on July 18, 1958, in Paris.
She graduated from West Lamar High School.
Her career as a dispatcher for the Paris Police Department spanned 20 years before her retirement. Following retirement she was a dispatcher for the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department and the Dallas Police Department. It was said by many that Dahl could remain calm under great pressure during her career.
She married Larry Emmitt Pullins, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 2008. Her parents also preceded her in death.
Survivors include three children, Steven Rosson and wife, Cindy, of Bonham, Angela Newberry and husband, Jeremy, of Paris and Ashton Rosson, of Paris; the father of her children, Thomas Rosson; grandchildren, Skyler Moore and husband, J. B., Hunter Rosson and wife, Kaity, Alexis Haney, Haley Rosson, Gavin Rosson and Bryson Lutz; great-grandchildren, Athena Moore, Kace Depree and Harden Depree; and two sisters, Dianne Falls and Denise Harbison and husband, David; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.