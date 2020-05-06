Good morning, Red River Valley!
High pressure is firmly in place over the region, and that has brought calm conditions that will stay with us through the day. It'll be sunny today with a high near 75. Winds will come from the north northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear skies will continue tonight as the low falls again to around 53 degrees.
Partly sunny conditions will dominate Thursday as the high gets to around 77. Winds will shift to come from the south southeast, and they'll be picking up speed as high pressure moves on. Expect 15 to 20 mph winds by afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph.
There's an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night, mainly after 1 a.m. The low will be around 61 as those gusty south southeast winds continue.
Rain may continue Friday morning. There's a 40% chance of thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Otherwise, skies will return to being partly sunny as the high gets to around 69 degrees. That will set us us for a sunny and comfortably warm weekend.
Enjoy that sun, and stay healthy!
