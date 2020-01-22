Batman’s arch-nemesis Joker famously said, “All it takes is one bad day to reduce the sanest man alive to lunacy.” Change a few words — “the sanest man alive” to “most Americans” and “lunacy” to “homelessness” — and the fictional character’s famous line succinctly sums up our reality.
Downtown Food Pantry executive director Allan Hubbard touched on that reality Tuesday as he repeated the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition’s message about homelessness to Kiwanians, telling the group that more people than they would dare think are just one bad day or one bad decision away from losing everything.
A home fire. A vehicle breakdown. Job loss. All it takes is just one thing to tip a trail of dominoes leading to homelessness right here in the Red River Valley. Right here in Paris.
Yes, some homelessness is self-inflicted by an ill-treated mental health issue or drug addiction. But some of it is a result of domestic abuse. Some of it is created by a lack of affordable housing and jobs offering wages high enough to cover the local cost of living.
Through his work at the food pantry, Hubbard has a unique view of the challenges faced by homeless and needy locals. As the food pantry serves more and more families — in December, Hubbard said the pantry distributed 2.6 million pounds of food in December, up from 2.2 million in 2018 — Hubbard and the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition are becoming more vocal about the community’s need to find answers that go beyond tossing money at the issue.
It’s time to pay attention to their work. The homelessness summit is April 17. Mark the date. Follow the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition’s Facebook page to receive notification that summit registration is open. Hubbard said that will be Feb. 7.
Together, we can help build a real solution to homelessness that goes beyond money, something that helps put people on a sustainable path.
Klark Byrd
