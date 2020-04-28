AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said the state’s stay at home order will be allowed to expire Thursday as planned as attention now turns to reopening the Texas economy that was crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Phase 1 of the state’s plan begins Friday and allows for the reopening of all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls with occupancy limited to 25%. Museums and libraries also may open by abiding by the occupancy limit, although hands-on exhibits must remain closed.
“This is a proven business strategy, it’s exactly the type of practice successfully used by H-E-B and Home Depot,” Abbott said, adding that reopenings are optional, not required. “The extent to which this order opens up businesses in Texas supersedes all local orders.”
Under the plan, sole proprietors may return to work Friday. Churches, which were allowed under the executive order to stay open, may increase their capacity as long as social distancing guidelines are followed. All licensed health care professionals may return to work with fewer restrictions, and hospitals are required to reserve 15% of their capacity for Covid-19 patients.
Phase 1 businesses in rural counties with no more than five confirmed cases of Covid-19 can open Friday at 50% of their capacity as long as they follow the mandated health protocols outlined in the Open Texas manual. Also, there are some guidelines that county judges have to follow to attest to the number of cases. If cases spike in these counties, the businesses may have to reduce their capacity below 50%.
Barbershops, hair salons, bars and gyms are to remain closed until at least mid-May, the governor said.
“There’s a reason that all businesses in Texas cannot open all at once,” Abbott said. “We’ve already seen precautionary tales of what can happen when things reopen. There have been reports that China is now having new outbreaks. Singapore is having a second wave that’s bigger than its first wave. There’s coronavirus expansion in places like Hong Kong and Japan.”
Also allowed starting Friday are outdoor sports that involve no more than four participants together at one time, like golf and tennis, he said.
If by May 18 there has been no spike in Covid-19 cases, the state will move onto Phase 2, which will allow businesses to expand their occupancy to 50%.
Paris Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal expressed concern for the city after Abbott’s conference because the city has seen a recent spike in Covid-19 cases.
“It comes at a bad time for Paris because of the unfortunate Covid-19 cases in our local nursing home,” Portugal said. “While it may be OK for other parts of Texas, it is not good in Paris.”
Portugal said she understands the need to get the Texas economy going again and understands the governor’s executive order is now law.
“The city can’t impose any restrictions that supersede his orders,” Portugal said.
State leaders have been eager to get the Texas economy up and running again after more than 1.9 million residents filed for unemployment since Abbott ordered nonessential businesses to close in mid-March.
The governor said Monday the Texas Workforce Commission had processed more than 1.6 million applications, and the state has paid more than $2 billion in unemployment benefits.
Abbott praised Texans’ efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19, saying the rate of new infections in Texas has leveled out, and the number of recovered patients will soon surpass the number of active cases.
As Abbott made his announcement, the number of virus cases in Texas reached at least 25,297, including 663 deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Covid-19 has been reported in 205 of the state’s 254 counties. More than 11,100 people have recovered although 1,563 remain hospitalized, the department reported. Of the state’s 29 million residents, there have been 290,517 tests conducted, according to the data.
Staff reporter Mary Madewell contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.