Charles Wayne Francis, 71, of Argyle, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Justin Wideman officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Francis, the son of Elvis Alexander Francis and Dorothy Fay Kirkpatrick Francis, was born on Aug. 10, 1948, in Wellington, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew, Bobby Gene Gamblin Jr.
Survivors include three children, Deena Beeson and husband, Robert, of Denison, Jason Francis, of McKinney and Alyssa Greenwood Francis and partner Manuél, of Argyle; grandchildren, Brent Beeson and wife, Kasie, Weston Reaney, Breeland Lawson, McKenna Lawson and partner, Josh and Conner Beeson; five great grandchildren, Adelynn, Christopher, Jacob, Kaydon and Kailee; one sister, Joyce Vance and husband, Harold, of Woodville; along with two nieces and a nephew, Melinda Nicklas, Cynthia Jenkins and Kenneth Gamblin; and his beloved dog, Dooley.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.