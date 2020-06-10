Rickey Wayne Chennault

Rickey Chennault, 63, of Blossom passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his residence. Funeral service will be held on Sunday June 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Tiny Freelen officiating. Burial will follow at Knights of Honor Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rickey was born on June 10, 1957 in Paris, Texas, a son of Robert Henry and Lemmie Mae Wear Chennault.
He married Dorothy JoAnn Green on July 1, 1983 in Paris. He was employed by Guest Paper Co., Ideal Bakery and served 33 years with the Texas Dept. of Public Transportation as maintenance supervisor.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Chennault; and a niece, Suzanna Landers.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy JoAnn Chennault; children, Philip Chennault and wife, Nessa, Christopher Green and wife, Kisha; grandchildren, Olivia Freelen, Philicity Chennault, Nelissa Chennault, Cruz Mack Allen Chennault, Addison Jordan, Marissa Green, Bailey Swimm and Allie Swimm; three great grandchildren; mother, Lemmie Chennault; and a sister, Vickie Covington and husband, Mike.
Pallbearers will be Philip Chennault, Chris Green, Derrick Gaines, Neil Ritchey, Chad Davidson, and Joseph Brown. Honorary Pallbearers will be Stan Thurman, Nick Adams and Bobby Phifer.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
