Good morning, Red River Valley!
Will it or won't it snow? That's the question as a pretty good cold front moved into the area overnight dropping nighttime temperatures to about 35. Cold northern winds are shaving a few degrees off that with wind chill, and as rain is expected, it could turn to a wintry mix or snow this morning.
Don't worry if you're not a fan of snow - it won't last long, according to the National Weather Service. In fact, the greatest chances of snowfall are in the western counties of the Dallas-Fort Worth office's coverage zone, and that's where there will likely be more than just a dusting on grass-covered areas.
In store for today is a 50% chance of rain and snow before noon. That tapers off greatly after noon, as our cloudy sky gradually becomes mostly sunny to give us a high near 40. Winds from the north will blow between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20. Grab a warm coat today; you're gonna need it.
The cold front is tracking on schedule and much drier air from the north will usher in a mostly clear night with a chilly low of 27 degrees.
A surface high will move through Wednesday, shifting the winds to come from the south by the afternoon. Warmer Gulf air will work with a sunny sky to get Wednesday's high back to around 50. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will prevail through the end of the week, even as an upper low heads this way Thursday. Although that would usually kick off a storm or two, ample dry air will keep the area rain free, the National Weather Service predicts.
Stay warm, and remember to check on neighbors and outdoor pets. Have a great Tuesday!
