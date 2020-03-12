Paris Police Department
Mariah Shelby Jones, 27: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Tasha Brooke Turner, 25: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, order of commitment/proof of financial responsibility, order of commitment/failure to report non-injury accident at once to proper authorities, order of commitment/failure to appear.
LaMonica Shaunta Bills, 40: Driving while intoxicated.
Desirae Cherie Tonubee, 37: Credit/debit card abuse/elderly.
Brandy Wayne Flowers, 41: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Samuel Vernon Lee Taylor, 44: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.
Kevin Brian Berry, 39: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, second, county court commit/motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated.
Haley Brooke Thompson, 20: Driving while intoxicated.
Constable Precinct 5
Cheyenne Lea Williamsm 29: Driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.