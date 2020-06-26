Burgerland in Paris announced on Friday that it will temporarily close after learning a team member tested positive for Covid-19.
“It has come to our attention that a Burgerland team member has tested positive for Covid-19. We have decided to close temporarily to ensure the safety of our employees and customers. We look forward to seeing you all again soon and thank you for your tremendous love and support of our little Burger Joint,” the restaurant’s post states.
