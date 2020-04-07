Free internet service is being provided by Peoples Telephone Co. at three Paris ISD parking lot locations for students who may lack home internet access.
The locations include:
- Justiss Elementary south parking lot – east side.
- Aikin Elementary front parking lot – east side.
- Paris High School by the stadium.
Internet will be provided during daylight hours and no password is required. Just look for the Access Point named “People’s” to connect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.