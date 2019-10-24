OCT. 23 to OCT. 24
Paris Police Department
Jeremy Doyle Dancer, 37: Violation of parole.
Ray Robert Black, 56: Motion to revoke/driving ehile intoxicated, second.
Dawson Ray Huie, 21: Burglary of a habitation, burglary of a vehicle.
Kevin DeWayne Rogers, 34: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Chad Edward Salyer, 31: Violation of parole.
Alisa Jene Lewis, 37: Capias pro fine/not secured by a seat belt-passenger, capias pro fine/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon James Crawford, 23: Accident involving damage to a vehicle, more than $200.
Constable Precinct 5
Haden Neal Kennemer, 24: Criminal trespass.
