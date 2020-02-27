Suspected of theft, Jimmy Cas Haley, 23, of Paris, was detained by Paris police in the 1300 block of Clarksville Street on Wednesday. During the investigation, Haley was found to be in possession of suspected heroin, police said..
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. Haley was taken to Lamar County Jail. Online records did not report him among the inmates this morning.
Police investigating business theft
Paris police responded to a business burglary in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday. It was reported that someone had cut the chain-link fence to gain access to the property. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole several items.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 70 calls for service and arrested one person on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.