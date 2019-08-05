When students graduate to an international competition, some of it is about coming back with a trophy, and some of it is coming back with new friends.
While at the International Future Problem Solving contest this summer at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, the students said they made some great friends.
“I liked getting to meet people from different parts of the world,” upcoming seventh-grade student Cate Biard said.
“Yeah, we made really good friends from Turkey,” fellow teammate Grant Frierson said.
While at a roundtable discussion about their recent trip, the members of Project Paris, Cate Biard, Caleb Echols, Olivia Fitzgerald and Grant Frierson, who captured third place in Team Community Problem Solving; Operation F.E.I.S.T.Y. Force by Anna Grace Blassingame, which received International Grand Champion for her individual community project; and 10th-grade student Davis Green, who’s team claimed second place in scenario writing, said they all had a great time.
Anna Grace, who’s project focused on getting more girls into science, technology, engineering and math, said she enjoyed the community fair, where competitors all showed their projects to other students.
“I got to look at other projects and how their problems are different from ours,” she said.
Examples included Project Blackout, which was how to help with rolling blackouts in the students’ city, and a group of students from Japan who came with a project about how to deal with bullying.
The students all said putting together their displays for the fair was nerve-racking because they had no rubber cement, so most of their display was held together with tape and hot glue.
“We had 15 minutes to go and were hot gluing anything that wouldn’t stay,” Olivia said.
Crockett Intermediate Coach Debb Fleming said during the fair, they even covered for each other when interested people came by the displays and the owner was off somewhere else.
“I really think we wouldn’t have gotten this far if we weren’t all friends,” Cate said.
The members of Project Paris Pride said they were the last ones for the competition’s interview portion, and though the judges were obviously exhausted, the students said they were just as impressed with their project, which involved working on making local history more accessible to classrooms, locals and visitors to Lamar County through the use of QR codes, online museum interaction and clubs to get younger people involved in local history.
“One of the judges, she said we were a breath of fresh air,” Cate said.
Because theirs was the only project in the competition centered on history, Project Paris Pride was lumped in with the community service projects, which made their third place even harder to reach.
“It’s all the sad stuff,” Olivia said, adding that the projects tugging on heartstrings were harder to beat.
Anna Grace said her interview portion of the competition went well.
“They were impressed by how much I had done with my project and that I plan to continue it next year,” she said.
Davis said his scenario writing competition went well, and he’s already started getting ready for this year’s competition.
“I’ve done a rough draft for next year,” he said.
Overall, the younger students said they were excited to the next year’s competition and would like to go to internationals again.
“I didn’t realize how much fun it would be,” Cate said.
