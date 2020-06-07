The Lamar County Commissioners will meet on Monday on the second floor of the Lamar County Courthouse in the District Courtroom at 9 a.m.
This is the first in-person meeting held since March.
Commissioners will discuss whether or not to reopen the courthouse and other county properties after they were closed off to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.
A presentation will be given by Ernst & Young LLP regarding alternate proposed property tax abatement terms between Paris Farm Solar LLC and Lamar County.
The commissioners will discuss accepting the resignation of the County Veterans Service Officer, Melissa Shelton.
Funds will be received for a storm damage vehicle claim, for county workers’ salary compensation due to Covid-19 and for other Covid related expenses.
