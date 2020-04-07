Kindergarten and pre-kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year is open, and North Lamar ISD campuses are planning for a great year.
Higgins Elementary in Paris and Aaron Parker Elementary in Powderly are now accepting applications. Both campuses have full-day pre-kindergarten classes.
Applications may be found on North Lamar’s At-Home Learning page at http://www.northlamar.net/page/NL_at_home_learning or on NL’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. Options for submitting applications are:
1. Return application along with student’s completed assignments to Higgins or Parker on April 20 or May 4, should school closure be extended.
2. Download it, fill it out digitally, and attach in an email to either Higgins principal Lori Malone at lmalone@ northlamar.net or Parker principal Kristin Hughes at khughes@northlamar.net.
3. Mail it to: Higgins Elementary or Aaron Parker Elementary at 3130 N. Main St., Paris, TX 75460.
Students entering kindergarten must be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020.
Students entering North Lamar’s full-day pre-kindergarten program must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020 and must qualify for one of the following: be an English Language Learner; meet income qualifications; be homeless; be of a military family; be in foster care; or be a child of a Star of Texas Award recipient.
