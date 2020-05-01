Cloys Smith Dzenowski

Cloys “Fern” Smith Dzenowski, 87, of Paris, went to her Heavenly home on April 29, 2020.
A memorial service for Mom will be held at a later date in July. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of cremation arrangements.
Fern married Pete Dzenowski on Sept. 8, 1948, in Vernon, Texas. She was an early pioneer family descendant of the “Clicks.”
As a loving mother, she cherished her life as a homemaker, dedicating it to raising her children and taking care of her late husband, “Pete,” who was an honorably discharged disabled veteran.
Her happiest moments in life were spent with her family cooking out, eating watermelon and enjoying the breeze under the gazebo. She loved her watermelon, Friday Whataburger, oatmeal cookies and Elvis!
Everyone talked about her beautiful flower gardens, yard sculptures, and how she tended to the trails and trails of flowers she planted. She loved her many, many flowers.
She leaves behind two children, Linda Bailey and husband, Larry, and Dean Dzenowski and wife, Joyce; six grandchildren, Larry Bailey Jr. and wife, Wendi, William Bailey and wife, Sherrylyn, Meghan Crump and husband, Adam, Amanda Dzenowski and husband, Brian, Leilah Dzenowski and Michael Goley and wife, Lisa; eight great-grandchildren, Alanna Rose Bailey, Collyn Baxter, BreeAnna Baxter, Jayla Baxter, Karsyn Crump, Marleigh Crump, Lucas McDowell and Maisen Goley; brother, Harold Smith and wife, Dorothy; sister, Jamarlon Childres and husband, Bob; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, that she thought fondly of.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Dzenowski; a daughter, Laura Dzenowski Giguere; her parents, J.T. and Lena Moore Smith; and a granddaughter, Lisa Ann Bailey.
Online condolences may be made to the Dzenowski family by visiting fry-gibb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.