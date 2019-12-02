Fire and Rescue

NOV. 27 to DEC. 2
FD Assist Police
3:25 to 4:28 p.m., 1411 Margaret St.
6:06 to 6::10 p.m., 353 SE 6th St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
11:56 a.m. to 12:14 p.m., 248 SW 2nd St.
5:59 to 6:12 p.m., 3250 S Church St.
12:06 to 12:14 p.m., 248 SW 2nd St.
7:36 to 7:56 a.m., 320 Stone Ave.
1:53 to 2:42 p.m., 1000 Jackson St.
First Responder - Paris
10:46 to 10:51 a.m., 1825 FM 195.
12:41 to 12:54 p.m., 1401 Sperry Ave.
6:30 to 6:48 p.m., 960 SE 29th St.
9:08 to 9:29 p.m., 38 SW 4th St.
9:11 to 9:16 p.m., 2250 Graham St.
6:55 to 7:33 a.m., NE 16th St.
8:27 to 8:51 a.m., 345 NE 32nd St.
11:20 to 11:37 a.m., 725 E Sherman St.
11:37 to 11:57 a.m., 2420 Ridgeview Road.
1:04 to 1:19 p.m., 520 SE 8th St.
5:01 to 5:23 a.m., 1441 Sperry Ave.
7:53 to 8:08 a.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
8:28 to 8:34 a.m., 125 SE 13th St.
8:28 to 8:29 a.m., 125 SE 13th St.
3:05 to 3:22 p.m., 933 Connor St.
3:54 to 4:03 p.m., 150 SE 47th St.
4:27 to 4:33 p.m., 1005 Cope Drive.
12:15 to 12:47 a.m., 1400 W Washington St.
5:04 to 6:01 a.m., 2359 W Sherman St.
9:19 to 9:35 a.m., 348 NE 17th St.
10:47 to 11:09 a.m., 1080 Hearon St.
12 to 12:16 p.m., 1400 W Austin St.
12:19 to 12:36 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
2:18 to 2:19 p.m., 514 SW 1st St.
3:07 to 3:19 p.m., 333 SE 6th St.
11:22 to 11:29 p.m., 740 E Austin St.
4:40 to 4:56 a.m., 520 SE 8th St.
8:16 to 8:57 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
9:12 to 9:17 a.m., 520 SE 8th St.
9:27 to 10:05 a.m., NE 16th St.
9:59 to 10:05 a.m., 2440 W Cherry St.
12:51 to 1:09 p.m., 3408 Clarksville St.
3:04 to 3:24 p.m., 3580 Lamar Ave.
3:51 to 4:14 p.m., 940 Brandyn Place.
6:44 to 6:46 p.m., 1143 SE 13th St.
7:19 to 7:31 p.m., 520 SE 8th St.
9:49 to 10:03 p.m., 429 NE 10th St.
9:59 to 10:22 p.m., 528 Fitzhugh Ave.
11:19 to 11:25 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
Vehicle Crash With Injury
2:52 to 3:07 p.m., 4200 Lamar Ave.
4:49 to 5:15 p.m., 3315 Abby Lane.
7:59 to 8:34 a.m., 5400 Bonham St.
9:23 to 10:14 a.m., 435 Johnson Woods Drive.
Industrial Accident
5:14 to 5:37 p.m., 2320 Beverly Drive.
Public Service
8:14 to 8:34 a.m., 2255 E Cherry St.
9:42 to 9:49 a.m., 1704 W Austin St.
12:17 to 12:24 p.m., 2710 W Brame St.
2:06 to 2:27 p.m., 2320 E Price St.
3:13 to 2L28 p.m., 3580 Lamar Ave.
11:38 to 11:51 a.m., 100 GWH PHA.
7:56 to 8:08 a.m., 550 NW 20th St.
9:23 to 9:36 p.m., 3510 Darnell Road.
