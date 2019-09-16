Paris police arrested two men over the weekend after receiving suspicious person reports.
On Saturday, officers said they located Patrick Daigh asleep inside a car in the 2600 block of East Cherry Street. Police believe Daigh was intoxicated, adding he resisted officers as they arrested him. An officer said suspected synthetic marijuana was found in Daigh’s car.
Daigh was charged with resisting arrest and possession of a suspected controlled substance. He was taken to Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning on bonds totaling $12,500, according to online records.
Officers said they responded to a suspicious person call in the 4100 block of Lamar Avenue on Sunday, where they found Christopher Williams, who appeared to be intoxicated. While officers attempted to place him under arrest, he struggled and ran from the scene, police said. They found Williams again on 42nd Street NE, but he continued to run.
Officers said they tased Williams and arrested him. They said Williams was in possession of suspected controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was charged with resisting and evading arrest and was taken to Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning on bond and fines totaling $485, according to online records.
Suspected gun thief arrested in traffic stop
A Paris police officer who stopped a vehicle in the 1400 block of the Southwest Loop 286 for speeding arrested the driver, Steven Florentino, on multiple charges, including drug possession and possession of a stolen gun.
Police said the officer found a handgun, suspected narcotics, fraudulent identification cards, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle during the stop. The gun was found to be stolen out of Amarillo.
Florentino was placed under arrest and later taken to Lamar County Jail. He was not listed among the inmates on online jail records this morning.
Police arrest 2 for suspected narcotics
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of Tudor Street for a license plate violation, and before it came to a complete stop, one of the occupants of the vehicle threw an item out, officers said.
The driver provided a false name, according to police, but was later identified as Cornelius Gill. The passenger was identified as Kanavis Trigg. Officers retrieved the suspected item thrown from the vehicle and found it to be what they believed was narcotics.
Both men were placed under arrest for the suspected narcotics. Both were found to have outstanding warrants for their arrest. Trigg and Gill were taken to city jail.
No injuries in 4th Street fire
A duplex located at the 300 block of 4th Street suffered heavy damage after catching fire Friday night around 7:45 p.m., but no occupants were injured, according to Paris Fire Department reports.
While the cause of the fire is still undetermined, occupants noted they previously had electrical issues in the building, Assistant Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said.
The fire began in a back bedroom and residents evacuated the building shortly after it started, McMonigle said. While no injuries were reported, the Red Cross was called. All Paris Fire units responded to the scene.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 396 calls for service and arrested 19 people over the weekend.
