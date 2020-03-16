Noting there are no known local coronavirus infections, Paris Regional Medical Center is putting new restrictions in place for visitors to help prevent the spread of the disease.
Visitation is now restricted to 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and visitation is limited to no more than one well visitor age 16 or older per patient per day, according to Savannah Abbott, the hospital’s director of marketing and communications. The hospital also will soon be screening all visitors upon entrance into the facility.
“ If you have a fever, cough, body aches or sore throat, or have been in contact with someone that has these symptoms, please do not visit your loved one in the hospital,” Abbott’s release states. “Please contact them via phone instead. Visitors will be required to use hand sanitizing gel (or handwashing with soap and water) upon entering the facility as well as when entering and exiting patient rooms.”
Hospital officials said the preventative measures were put in place to ensure the safety and well-being of patients and staff, both of whom Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday deemed high priority for frequent and regular testing when coronavirus test kits become available.
