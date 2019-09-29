I read with interest Mr. Harris’, of Quitman, letter (Sept. 19) regarding the Veterans Administration Choice Program and his need for a medication. My purpose in responding to his letter is to hopefully help him and other eligible veterans.
He is correct in that the Choice Card Program has expired. That program was never intended to be permanent. It was a stop gap measure to rapidly address shortcomings in VA services until a better program could be designed, funded by Congress and implemented. Well, that day arrived earlier this year.
We would all like to have a doctor’s office in our own backyard, but we all know that isn’t feasible. The VA has done a remarkable job in coming close to that ideal. A quick Google search revealed three medical facilities in Tyler either operated by the VA or contracted with the VA. The Tyler VA Clinic and two Mission Act Urgent Care contractor facilities in Tyler turned up. The distance and travel times were 35 miles and 43 minutes. Not too bad for a place as large as Texas and in a rural setting.
I am not making light of Mr. Harris’ desire to have closeby medical care, and as a fellow disabled veteran I sympathize with him in that desire. Simple logistics and administrative constraints obviously rule out every doctor’s office being able to be enrolled as a VA provider.
The care is available and reasonably close by. Once seen by the approved VA provider, his medications should be on the way as before. Between visits, refills can be obtained by phone, mail request and through the VA MyHealth-eVet online system. I know, I use them myself.
As an aside to all of that, eligible Lamar County veterans have an Urgent Care provider in Paris on the loop. A quick Google search will get you the name, address, phone number and hours of operation. Plan ahead, visit to confirm eligibility, be prepared.
I thank Mr. Harris and all veterans for their service and hope this helps.
