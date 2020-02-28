FEB. 27 to FEB. 28
Paris Police Department
Jimmy William Cas Haley, 23: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Allen Dale McLemore, 60: County court commit/motion to revoke, driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15, county court commit/motion to revoke/duty on striking fixture/highway landscaping, more than $200.
Marcus Lewis Jenkins, 61: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence (two counts).
Javari Lamar Frazier, 30: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, judgment nisi.
Brandon Lee Charles, 32: Theft of property, less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions, publish/threaten to publish intimate visual material, assault/with intent to recklessly impeded breathing/circulation/family member and credit/debit card abuse.
James Jerrell Robinson, 25: Criminal trespass, burglary of a building, theft of property, $750 to $2,500 (two counts).
Reno Police Department
Heather Brooke Sims, 28: Abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect, public intoxication.
Deonta Deojon Penny, 29: Public intoxication, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, unlawful restraint, interfering with an emergency call, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
