Good morning, Red River Valley!
High pressure continues to dominate the atmosphere today, and as a result, it's going to be another bright, sunshiny day.
Truth be told, there won't be much information in today's forecast or for the next few days unless rain chances return earlier than the first part of next week. Today will be sunny with a high of 76. Winds will come from the west northwest at 5 to 10 mph. The low will fall to around 56, so if you were comfortable at 6 a.m. this morning, you'll be comfortable again tomorrow morning.
Friday will be sunny with a high of 82; Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 85; and Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 86. As you can see, there's a warming trend here, and there should be — summer is just around the corner.
Overnight lows will be range in the low to high 60s.
Enjoy this great weather, and have a great Thursday!
