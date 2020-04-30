Thursday Weather.jpg
Sunny skies and light winds will preavil today. It will be a little on the warm side with highs in the 80s west of the Interstates and the upper 70s across East Texas.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley! 

High pressure continues to dominate the atmosphere today, and as a result, it's going to be another bright, sunshiny day.

Truth be told, there won't be much information in today's forecast or for the next few days unless rain chances return earlier than the first part of next week. Today will be sunny with a high of 76. Winds will come from the west northwest at 5 to 10 mph. The low will fall to around 56, so if you were comfortable at 6 a.m. this morning, you'll be comfortable again tomorrow morning.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 82; Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 85; and Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 86. As you can see, there's a warming trend here, and there should be — summer is just around the corner.

Overnight lows will be range in the low to high 60s.

Enjoy this great weather, and have a great Thursday!

Weekly Warmup.jpg
A warmup is expected to continue into the weekend with afternoon high temperatures reaching into the 90s for many locations over the next few days. Monday is expected to be the warmest day with a few locations seeing triple digit heat! Be sure to practice heat safety this weekend if you plan on spending time outside.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

