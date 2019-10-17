Michael Lynne Hicks, 52, of Cunningham, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
A graveside service has been set for Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Restland Cemetery, in Cunningham.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to
7 p.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
She is survived by her companion, best-friend and soulmate, Charles Hicks; children, Dylan Marty, Shelby Marty and Lauren Marty; grandchildren, Teagan Lee, David Marty and Arlis Reid Marty; par- ents, Max and Dorothy Ashmead; siblings, Amanda Ashmead, Megan Bunker, Richard Ashmead, Jason Ashmead and Jeffrey Ashmead.
