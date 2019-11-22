The second-, third- and fourth-grade Gifted and Talented students at Aaron Parker Elementary presented semester projects to parents during a presentation Tuesday evening. The assignments were presented using online apps that made impactful projects.
Each second-grade student did a biography of a famous person including a timeline of their life. They chose to create a video presentation using Adobe Spark.
“In studying people’s lives, we focused on the Universal Theme Adaptation and how everyone had to overcome some obstacles in life,” GT teacher Britany Creamer said.
The third- and fourth-grade students studied countries, specifically third world countries. They had the option to create a video using Adobe Spark, website using Adobe Spark or website using Google Sites.
“I like to give them experience with a variety of platforms. Through the study of countries, we focused on the Universal Theme Systems and how they were similar and different from our own here in America,” Creamer said.
The GT projects will be displayed in the halls at Aaron Parker for the remaining of the semester.
