On Feb. 8, 2020, Talma Joe Fowler, “T.J.”, departed from this world, to his Home, while receiving care at Paris Regional Medical Center. His passing leaves his family with a legacy of Christ, family and patriotism.
T.J., as most knew him, was born in Cunningham, Texas on Aug. 21, 1944 to Willie Joe Fowler and Lucy Talma Allen Fowler.
He spent much of his early childhood in Cunningham and Halesboro.
His love for nature began at an early age as he would roam creek banks, fish, and his favorite hobby, hunting. At the age of 10 his family moved to Dallas, Texas. He then graduated in 1962 from W.H. Adamson High School, in Oak Cliff.
At the age of 17, he met Margaret Jane Salter. Their love story began soon after and she became his number one priority. They married on March 19, 1966, at Pattonville Methodist Church.
At the age of 18, he enlisted in the United States Army. He spent a tour of duty in Germany and another in Viet Nam. It is noteworthy that he served his country well, and instilled patriotism within the family. He believed that serving Christ and your country was of utmost importance.
Establishing a community in Pattonville, he and Margaret established a spiritual home at Calvary Methodist Church, in Paris, Texas. T.J. was an active member of the Joy Class. As a young adult he influenced so many youth within the church. He and Margaret chaperoned events and sponsored a yearly hayride, during Halloween for them. He served as Calvary’s Sunday school superintendent. Christmas time was always special, because T.J. provided the Christmas tree, cut from his land. A special night was designated for the children of Calvary to help decorate the huge tree that stood in the Fellowship Hall.
An avid outdoorsman, T.J. spent countless hours in the woods. Deer season was a favorite, and so were the stories that came with it. Being the craftsman, he built a little cabin on family land at Halesboro.
Talma Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Michael Fowler.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Margaret Fowler; a daughter, Melanie Jane Fowler; a grandson, Colton Floyd Moore and wife, Donna Kay; and three great-grandchildren, Elliot Wade Moore, Lucy Elisabeth Moore and Leland Miles Moore; a sister, Barbara Dunlap and husband, Delano; a sister, Carol Dorsey; and host of nieces and nephews that adored him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Fry-Gibbs Chapel on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association, Wounded Warrior Project, or to other charitable organizations.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Paris Regional Medical Center for the ultimate care provided. It is appreciated.
