Beautiful Monday morning, Red River Valley!
We're going to start the work week with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 a.m., as remnants of a weak front remain over southern Oklahoma. Storms, if we see them, will be scattered and should move along quickly. The main threat will be cloud-to-ground lightning, National Weather Service meteorologists warn.
Thanks to the increased cloud cover, the region's high today will make it only to about 84 degrees. There'll be an east southeast wind of around 10 mph. The chance for rain will diminish throughout the day, down to about 30% for the overnight as the temperature drops to about 72.
Rain chances remain in the forecast through the week, with a slightly higher chance Tuesday than today. As rain chances fall to about 20% after that, the daily high temperature will get back toward 90.
Get your week off to a great start by having a wonderful Monday!
