THURSDAY
Crockett Intermediate School: Open House, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Hispanic Heritage Month Program, 6 p.m., Paris Junior High Auditorium.
Head Start: 9:15 a.m., Paris Public Library Field Trip.
FRIDAY
Chisum ISD: Homecoming Pep Rally, 1 p.m., stadium.
MONDAY
Paris High School: Informative meeting for Parents on Vaping: 6 p.m., Paris JHS Auditorium.
TUESDAY
Parker Elementary School: Family Science Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m.,
OCT. 31
Higgins Elementary School: 9 a.m., Spooktacular Parade.
North Lamar High School: FFA Annual Trunk-or-Treat, ag department.
NOV. 1
NLISD: Early release, 1 p.m.
NOV. 2
North Lamar High School: All day, SAT test at Paris Junior College.
NOV. 13
Paris High School: Ken Freeman Motivational Speaker: 1 p.m., 5th period.
Send listings for On Campus to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email information to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax details to 903-785-1263.
