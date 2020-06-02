MAY 29 to JUNE 2
Paris Police Department
Williams Christopher Glass, 26: Paris Municipal Court warrant.
Billy Joe Neely, 40: Terroristic threat, failure to identify with fugitive intent, possession of a drug and failure to appear non-traffic.
DeJa Deshawn Pearson, 31: Burglary of a habitation.
Bradley Joe Ransom, 41: Failure to appear non-traffic and possession of a drug.
Donald Wayne Stone, 60: Aggravated assault (2 counts) and parole violation warrant.
Kenneth Wayne Williams, 37: Assault against elderly person and display fictitious license.
Rhonda Gail Smith, 53: Burglary of a habitation.
Matthew Eugene Smith, 43: Violation of parole.
Desirae CherieTonubee, 37: Criminal trespass, resisting arrest/search/transport.
Sammy Lee Swan, 68: Driving while intoxicated.
Andre Eugene Daniels, 33: Motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Tori Annette Sullivan, 24: Driving while intoxicated.
Timothy Edward Hostetler, 34: Possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and driving while license suspended.
