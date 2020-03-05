Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of Clarksville Street at 3:16 a.m. today for failing to use a turn signal. The driver, Seth Branum Harvey, 42, of Telephone, was found to have suspected methamphetamine in his pocket.
Harvey was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, although online records did not list him as an inmate this morning.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested three people Wednesday.
