Man arrested on felony warrants
Paris police officers arrested D’Andrae Shamar Buris, 21, at his residence in the 2100 block of Cedar Street at 3 p.m. on Tuesday on an outstanding felony warrant charging him with credit card or debit card abuse from an incident that occurred on Jan, 8.
Buris allegedly used a debit card to make two purchases without the owner of the card’s permission. Buris was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. Online records show he was still there this morning
Two arrested for possession of meth
Detectives of the Paris police department executed a search warrant on a residence in the 800 block of NW 4th Street at about 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday. Ricky Lavone Patt, 42, of the residence, and Russell Eugene Shepherd, 37, of Lamar County, were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and placed under arrest. Four other people were arrested on misdemeanor charges. All were later booked into the city jail.
Calls for Service: Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service, and arrested 12 people on Tuesday.
(0) comments
