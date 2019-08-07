Both the city’s Building & Standards Commission and the Traffic Commission need volunteers to serve as commission members, City Clerk Janice Ellis said.
“After appointments were made to boards and commissions at the June 24 City Council meeting, the city of Paris is in need of a couple of more volunteers,” Ellis said. “This is an opportunity for residents to learn more about city operations and to participate in government.”
The Buildings & Standards Commission has three vacancies and one applicant in Pat Conrad, Ellis said.
The commission evaluates and declares structures dangerous or substandard and determines the remedy for having the structure comply with codes and ordinances. Members must be residents of the city and, as nearly as possible, represent each council district and be a registered voter in Paris. The commission meets on the third Monday of each month at 3:30 p.m.
The Traffic Commission has one vacancy and no applicants.
The commission reviews requests for traffic control measures and proposes measures designed to minimize traffic safety problems resulting from vehicular traffic. Members must be a resident of the city and a registered voter in Paris. The commission meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:15 p.m.
