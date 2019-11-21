NOV. 20 to NOV. 21
Paris Police Department
Samuel Vernon Lee Taylor, 44: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.
David Lavord Dodd, 52: Motion to revoke/assault/family/household member with previous conviction.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
LaDonna Lynne McIntire, 38: Public intoxication.
Marc Anthony Wynn Jr., 40: Judgement nisi/unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Stony Joe Capell, 48: Capias pro fine/possession of drug paraphernalia; capias pro fine/ open container on driver; capias pro fine/ no liability insurance (two counts); capias pro fine/ display expired license plate.
Dylan Scott Ryan, 26: Driving while intoxicated.
Department of Public Safety
Ronnie Dante Snowton, 34: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
