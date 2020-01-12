Chisum ISD will discuss several reports and evaluate Superintendent Tommy Chalaire at its monthly board meeting Monday night.
The board will discuss and consider the annual investment report; host a public hearing to discuss the Texas Academic Performance Report, final financial data, the violent incident report, accreditation status, annual discipline summary, and graduate information; go over enrollment numbers and construction updates; and go into executive session for the evaluation and contract discussion.
The board meets at 5:45 p.m. at 3250 Church St. in Paris.
