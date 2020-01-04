Good morning, Red River Valley!
Clear and quiet, that's how the National Weather Service is summing up the weekend forecast. A surface high is moving east, keeping stable air over the region. Winds today will come from the north, and starting from an overnight low of about 36, we'll only get to around 55 degrees today. But at least we'll do so under sunny skies.
By tonight, winds will turn to come from the south as the high continues to move through and ahead of the next front. The warmer Gulf air will keep tonight's low a few degrees higher than last night, at around 39 degrees. As the sun shines from clear Sunday skies, the high will rise into the low 60s.
That'll be our weather pattern through at least Thursday when rain chances pick up once again. Not a bad forecast for the start of the year, huh?
Have a great Saturday!
