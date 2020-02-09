The two-year contracts of Honey Grove ISD’s elementary, middle and high school principals are up for approval during Monday night’s board of trustees meeting.
Also on the agenda are approvals for dual assignment probationary contracts for Nick Stephenson as a teacher and head band director and Mikayla Stephenson as teacher and assistant band director for the 2020-21 school year.
Trustees are expected to consider joint election agreements with the City of Honey Grove during the 6 p.m. meeting in the Honey Grove ISD board room, 1206 N. 17th St., Honey Grove.
