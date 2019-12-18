Wide-eyed Jolene Smith, 5, of Paris dressed up in her holiday best Dec. 7 and stopped by Petco, where she sat in Santa’s lap for the annual Christmas photo op. The little pug has been a really good girl this year, so she is hoping to be rewarded with some tasty holiday treats.
What item tops her wish list?
Honey Nut Cheerios, according to her “mom.”
Jolene is one of an untold number of animals that receive presents under the tree each year, and for those who sell gift items for pets, business is booming.
“We have been very busy,” Petco General Manager Jeff Frey said. “This year’s Black Friday was our biggest year so far. We are breaking lots of records.”
The store’s shelves are filled with an assortment of items for an assortment of pets.
Frey took a few minutes out of his hectic schedule to share insight into creating a purr-fect Christmas for pets.
During the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it’s easy for animals to get stressed or even somewhat neglected. Add to that the difficulties any pet would face when transitioning to a new home.
That’s why Frey recommends buying the setup (bed, food and water bowls, aquariums, etc.) and a gift card for Christmas and then getting a pet after the holidays. Doing so makes it easier on everyone — especially that new puppy or kitten.
For those who have a puppy, Frey suggests starting them off in a positive direction by enrolling them in obedience classes and grooming services “to get them used to it.” Courses are offered at Petco.
It’s also important to keep vaccinations current and provide pets with fresh water and nutritional food.
“We are really seeing a more educated consumer. They are buying a lot of supplements, dental treats, prevention stuff,” Frey said.
When it comes to food, he said, the preference is for it to have no artificial ingredients.
And while companies are making vegan dog food, Frey says canines need both vegetables and meat for a healthy diet.
Warm clothing is another necessity as temperatures drop.
“Parkas are big sellers in the wintertime,” Frey said. “Santa and Mrs. Santa suits are also big sellers — even for cats.
Frey said cats don’t always mind dressing up.
For example, this year’s winner of Petco’s annual Halloween costume contest was “Trumpy Cat,” who dressed up like President Donald Trump complete with a podium and wig.
While many of the aforementioned “gift” items might not top pets’ wish lists, the following most likely would be among their top requests:
Dogs
Puppies and older dogs love to chew on things and play.
Gift items for them include intellectual toys, Nylabones, Kong toys, chews for teething, dental treats to prevent future pulling and scaling of their teeth, joint supplements for senior dogs, beds, blankets and even antlers.
Cats
Cats and kittens are naturally curious and, in most cases, active. They need items that will stimulate their minds and keep them busy.
Frey said interactive toys that can be programmed to run while your away is a great option to help keep them out of trouble.
Laser pointers, scratching posts and walls, and toys for kittens are also gift ideas.
Snakes, Chameleons
“Reptiles are one of our biggest sellers,” Frey said.
He suggested getting complete setup or start kits before getting a snake or chameleon.
Gift ideas for reptiles include special lighting, heating pads and frozen mice.
Hamsters, gerbils, Guinea pigs and rats
“Rats are a huge seller,” Frey said.
Children, ages 7 and younger, love them.
“They are communal and very social and can be taught tricks,” he said.
They are also not prone to biting.
“They make very good pets,” Frey said.
Gift items include chew toys (untreated wood blocks), treats, small bits of fruit, fresh water, a running wheel, hamster ball and clean bedding.
Birds
Parakeets and conures — like cats — are active and always thinking. They are also social creatures and need companionship.
Frey recommended getting them paper mache toys to keep them busy.
“It is something they can tear up, destroy,” he said.
Frey does not suggest mirrors because the bird will bond with its reflection and not with their people.
Gift ideas for birds include millet strips, toys, ladders, perches and playgrounds for outside their cage.
Turtles
Turtles may seem slow in motion, but they do like to eat, play and “sun.”
Gift ideas include filtration items, specialty lighting, floating balls and docks; and fish and shrimp particles.
Fish
Unless you already have an aquarium set up and operating, it’s best to work that out before buying fish. Frey said it takes 72 hours to set up an aquarium before fish can be added.
Gift items for fish include aquatic décor, aquarium plants, backgrounds, specialty lighting and treats.
Ferrets
“You want to keep ferrets from getting bored,” the store manager said.
He suggested getting them balls, laser pointers, interactive toys and meat treats.
Wholesome Snacks
Treats — something all dogs love — are a featured item on the shelves of Lynn Allen’s booth, located inside Hickory Street Emporium at 122 Bonham St. in Paris.
The owner of Pearls and Paws Pet Boutique said the treats are ordered from pet bakeries in and out of state, which make them strictly from natural and wholesome ingredients.
Allen wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I have a passion for pets,” she said.
She and her husband have four rescues — Boots, an American English coonhound; Bentley, a terrier mix with a bent tail; and two dachshunds — Cheyne and Gigi.
“They are our babies,” Allen said.
That’s why she cares about what they eat.
“I don’t trust treats from any of the stores. You don’t know where they came from,” she said.
She believes she’s found bakeries who share her beliefs about quality snacks for pets.
One such bakery is The Canine Cookie Co. in McKinney, which says its treats are made of all natural ingredients.
Flavors include chicken, beef, pumpkin and sweet potato. Shapes include PupTarts (filled with peanut butter), Nilla Woofers, squirrels and Little Bits.
Allen also gets pet snacks from 2 Paws 4 U Pet Bakery and Treats in Illinois.
The bakery says its pet cookies and frostings are made with 100% natural, human-grade ingredients.
Flavors include bacon-cheddar, peanut butter, apple banana, grain-free chicken, sweet potato and others. Frostings are 100% natural yogurt.
In addition to the dog treats, Allen sells an assortment of other items in her booth.
“I do custom treat jars, custom pet portraits, custom T-shirts for dog moms, just about anything anybody wants,” she said.
