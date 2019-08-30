A Sixth District Court jury sentenced Grover Glatfelter to 12 years in prison and a $10,000 fine this afternoon after finding him guilty Thursday of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a city worker.
Jury gives Paris man 12 years imprisonment, $10K fine for assaulting city worker
Mary Madewell
