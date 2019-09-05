Good morning, Red River Valley!
High pressure continues to dominate in the atmosphere, and that means we're going to remain hot and dry through the weekend. In fact, the hottest days in the forecast are Friday and the weekend, though it looks like we'll avoid a heat advisory thanks to lower humidity than we had in July.
Similarly to yesterday, today's forecast high is around 97 degrees with heat indices topping out around 99. There will be a slight breeze, about 5 mph, from the south southwest.
Tonight will be clear with a low of 74.
Make today your best Thursday yet!
