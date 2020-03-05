North Lamar’s award-winning marching band needs some help, and the Band Booster Club is hoping the community will lend a hand.
The North Lamar Band Booster Club is fundraising to replace the “antiquated sound system” used by the marching band, club secretary Jill Bright said. To that end, the boosters have set up a Fundly.com campaign at fundly.com/pump-up-the-volume-for-north-lamar-marching-band to collect donations, and donations may be made at the school’s band hall, she said.
“Our booster club is a tax-exempt organization, and we are happy to provide donation receipts,” Bright added.
As of this morning, the campaign has raised $1,850 of its $15,500 goal with help from 16 donors. The money will buy the band a McCormick Pro Powered Field PA System, which includes a mixer cart, dual wireless microphone system, up to 48 channels of input, powered speakers with matched built-in amplifiers, subwoofers and loudspeakers and a line conditioner to protect from voltage spikes.
The system includes McCormick’s custom-built speaker carts featuring 8-inch, no-flat tires and an adjustable angle top speaker mount, according to the fundraiser.
It also includes its own self-contained portable battery power system that will run for eight hours or more, and because it’s battery-powered, there is no generator noise, fumes or fuels.
That will replace the current sound system that’s served the band for nearly 18 years, according to Jason Smith, North Lamar High School associate band director.
The only piece of sound equipment used by the band that’s not more than a decade and a half old is the soundboard, which was bought four years ago when “the old soundboard just blew up,” Smith said.
“Our band budget was cut $20,000 this year, and we’re hoping the community can help,” he said. “We’re a very successful program, and this is something we really desperately need.
“Can we keep on surviving on what we’ve got, yeah, but it’s like running on flat tires.”
The North Lamar Marching Band has earned numerous awards over the years for its performance and dedication.
It has qualified for the Texas State Marching Band Contest the last six consecutive times, taking one of the top three spots in four of the last five contests and earning first place in 2016. It has earned 29 UIL Sweepstakes awards, including nine consecutive years for varsity and non-varsity bands, among many other awards.
A complete list is available on the Fundly.com campaign.
“The North Lamar High School Band has always participated in the 5A/6A All-State band process. It is one of only a few schools in class 4A in Texas that chooses to compete up in classification,” the fundraising page states.
“We have had 18 students that have made the Texas Music Educators All State Band or Orchestra (class 5A or higher).
“In the fall, the Marching Band chooses to participate in the DFW Metro-plex marching competitions, competing mainly against 5A and 6A schools. It has done this for many years, earning many class and caption awards over the past 25 years.”
For information regarding North Lamar Band Booster Club, email nlbandboosterclub2015@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.